CO2 shortage has halted crumpet production and things just got real

Crumpets became the latest casualty of the carbon dioxide (CO2) shortage hitting production throughout the UK’s food and drink industry.

Warburtons said it is working “really hard” to keep products on shelves, but admitted it is making “nowhere near” its usual amount of the British staple.

This comes after some pub chains reported they had temporarily run out or were short of John Smith’s, Strongbow, Amstel and Birra Moretti as disruption to supplies of CO2 began to take effect at the bar, while fizzy drinks and meat producers have all warned of possible shortages caused by a lack of CO2.

And it appears things just got real after the shortage hit our beloved breakfast meal…

Headline of the week from @BBCNews this morning: "CO2 shortage halts crumpet production"… NOT THE CRUMPETS pic.twitter.com/8CHo3xcEXn — Jack (@jackyboy8925) June 29, 2018

This co2 shortage is getting serious now, even the thought of living without crumpets is just not civilised! #co2Shortage — Karen cooper (@i_am_k_cooper) June 29, 2018

Co2 shortage affecting production of beer, sliced cheese and ready-made meals. Didn't care. Co2 shortage affecting production of crumpets… NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ????????? — Mike Kiely (@realMikeKiely) June 29, 2018

Just heard the co2 shortage is not only affecting beer and cider but also crumpets… now that is a huge problem ?? — Evie Carter (@EvieCarterGolf) June 29, 2018

This is getting pretty serious now! So could be crumpet shortage cos of this co2 shortage ?? – time to dash to tescos to stock up #crumpets pic.twitter.com/Sbfl29YhqT — martyn folley (@FolleyMartyn) June 29, 2018

You can’t buy crumpets now because of the co2 shortage wtf nooO — The Moon ? (@thebaronatron) June 29, 2018

Oh no the co2 shortage has turned into a crisis, Warburton's can't make any crumpets! — Chris Howe #FBPE ?️‍? (@ChrisWirral) June 29, 2018

The shortages are understood to have been caused by a longer than usual break in production of ammonia, one of the key sources of food grade CO2 in Europe – which is used to carbonate drinks and preserve some packed fresh foods.

Trade journal Gas World said the shortage had been described as the “worst supply situation to hit the European carbon dioxide (CO2) business in decades”.

Now we are starting to feel desperate…

"News: Due to worldwide shortage of CO2, supplies of bagged salad have been hit….. John Smith's brewing down… cider rationing… Coca-cola canning slowed, and…" – OMG – Not Pepsi-Max as well !!! How will I live??? ? Quick, burn something – wood, hydrocarbons – anything — Mike Hersee (@MikeHersee) June 27, 2018

Quick Rich get to the shops. This CO2 shortage has taken a turn for the worse. Crumpet production to stop. Stockpile and panic now. Ps don't tell anyone else. I'll be at the pub stockpiling there. — Sgt S. (@Sgt__S) June 29, 2018

The drawback with panic buying beers due to the CO2 shortage, is that it's remarkably easy to panic drink them too… — Dek Hogan (@dekhogan) June 26, 2018

Please pray for us Brits. While we swelter in the middle of this mildly warm weather we have just found out we're running out of Bacon, Crumpets and Beer. If something happens to the tea there'll be panic on the streets.https://t.co/np40mjZEw7 — Stuart Wright (@sjwright17) June 29, 2018

Wonder what’s next on the list.