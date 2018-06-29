Advertising
CO2 shortage has halted crumpet production and things just got real
Time to panic buy.
Crumpets became the latest casualty of the carbon dioxide (CO2) shortage hitting production throughout the UK’s food and drink industry.
Warburtons said it is working “really hard” to keep products on shelves, but admitted it is making “nowhere near” its usual amount of the British staple.
This comes after some pub chains reported they had temporarily run out or were short of John Smith’s, Strongbow, Amstel and Birra Moretti as disruption to supplies of CO2 began to take effect at the bar, while fizzy drinks and meat producers have all warned of possible shortages caused by a lack of CO2.
And it appears things just got real after the shortage hit our beloved breakfast meal…
The shortages are understood to have been caused by a longer than usual break in production of ammonia, one of the key sources of food grade CO2 in Europe – which is used to carbonate drinks and preserve some packed fresh foods.
Trade journal Gas World said the shortage had been described as the “worst supply situation to hit the European carbon dioxide (CO2) business in decades”.
Now we are starting to feel desperate…
Wonder what’s next on the list.
