11 heatwave problems we can all relate to right now
‘I love this sunshine and heat, but my Fruitella sweets have melted.’
We are all in the midst of a heatwave as temperatures soar past 30C (86F).
While it’s great to be soaking up cloudless sunshine, the hot weather does come with its downsides.
And here are some we are all too familiar with…
1. When everything is just hot and sticky
2. And everywhere you go is basically an oven
3. When your chocolates and sweet treats cease to exist in solid form
4. And you’re already sweating before you’ve even lifted a dumbbell
5. When things are just mental…
6. That feeling of slowly roasting
7. When things get stuck to you
8. And the shops are sold out of all the summer merch
9. When you’re still at war with the heat during nighttime
10. And reality does not meet expectations
11. You can’t even turn to technology to make things better
But worry not, because in the end there’s always this…
