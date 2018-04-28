Advertising
This video of octopus eggs hatching is 100% mesmerising
They look like tiny Super Mario villains.
Alaska SeaLife centre has announced the hatching of a giant Pacific octopus’s eggs and the video evidence is very relaxing.
The mother is Gilligan, the eldest female giant Pacific octopus at the ASLC, whose hundreds of eggs will hatch over the coming weeks after nearly a year of incubating.
The eggs are expected to all have hatched by the end of May. The babies are born with eight arms, sucker discs and well-developed eyes.
As they surface the staff will transport them to a rearing tank where they float and eat zooplankton.
