The royal baby has been named Louis and One Direction fans have their own take

Viral news | Published:

It’s almost safe to say the royal couple didn’t name their third-born after Louis Tomlinson.

He has met the royals… (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their baby’s name on Friday, sparking celebration and speculation.

One particular group curious about why the baby was named Louis Arthur Charles was One Direction fans.

Known for being prolific on Twitter, fans took to the social network within minutes of the news to share their excitement and theories that the newborn was named after One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

Some fans joked that the new baby was named after the star.

The singer from Doncaster has met the duke and duchess on a few occasions, including last year at the Royal Variety Performance.

Louis Tomlinson and the Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance
(Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The really important question is, when will there be a royal baby Niall?

As for the man himself, he had his own take on the choice of name.

Viral news

