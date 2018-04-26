Advertising
This is the beautiful moment a grandpa was reunited with his cat
Arthur Bigelow had spent a month in hospital without his cat, George.
A grandson has shared the touching moment his grandpa was reunited with his cat.
After spending a month in hospital, 86-year-old Arthur Bigelow needed some cheering up – and his whiskered friend George was on hand to offer it.
“Growing up on the farm he was never a fan of cats,” Arthur’s grandson John Coote said. “He thought of them like pests and always had dogs.
“After grandma died a few years back, he decided he needed a companion that was less maintenance than a dog and his opinion on cats completely changed.
“George has been his best buddy and always naps with him in his chair.”
