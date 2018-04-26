A small plane has made a dramatic emergency landing on a Canadian highway

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a highway, shocking passing motorists and passengers on a train.

The twin-engine plane was on its way to Calgary International Airport at around 6am on Wednesday morning with six people on board.

Small plane emergency landing in 36 st NE. Something you dont see everyday. Glad nobody was hurt. pic.twitter.com/6SwBQ2T0BD — @nelnor (@Nelnor_Sal) April 25, 2018

None of the four passengers or two crew members were injured in the landing, which was executed on a dual carriageway around five kilometres from the airport.

People who saw the landing and its aftermath shared footage and photos of the unusual occurrence online.

The landing, which the aeroplane’s owners Super T said was due to a “loss of power of unknown cause”, stopped traffic for more than nine hours.

It was eventually moved at around 3pm.