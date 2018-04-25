Watch this sure-footed bear cleverly hunt his dinner dangling just out of reach

If you’ve got crosswords or Sudoku to complete, a bear might not be the first port of call for a bit of help.

However, Bhalu, a sloth bear at Philadelphia Zoo, has shown he’s quite the puzzle solver – when there’s a pinata full of food at stake at least.

Sloth Bear Earth Day Treats Somebody (Bhalu) was very excited (and determined) to get his recycled #EarthDay treats! Thanks to Zoo Educator Dani for sharing this great clip. Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Monday, April 23, 2018

Helped by his excellent sense of smell, exceptional climbing abilities and three-inch claws, Bhalu proved more than up to the challenge.

Bhalu’s task was set for Earth Day, but has since been widely shared on social media.