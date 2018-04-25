Advertising
Watch this sure-footed bear cleverly hunt his dinner dangling just out of reach
Bhalu the sloth bear is a puzzle solver.
If you’ve got crosswords or Sudoku to complete, a bear might not be the first port of call for a bit of help.
However, Bhalu, a sloth bear at Philadelphia Zoo, has shown he’s quite the puzzle solver – when there’s a pinata full of food at stake at least.
Helped by his excellent sense of smell, exceptional climbing abilities and three-inch claws, Bhalu proved more than up to the challenge.
Bhalu’s task was set for Earth Day, but has since been widely shared on social media.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.