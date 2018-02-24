Menu

Advertising

Meet Terry, the cat who plays fetch like a dog

Viral news | Published:

You don’t see this every day.

Terry the cat plays fetch like a dog – (Tanner Lyon)

The established behaviour of cats and dogs suggests that, while dogs play games such as fetch, cats are rather more independent in their leisure time.

And while that might be the case for most felines, it’s not the case for Terry.

One of the kittens I adopted started bringing me her mouse to play fetch. from aww

“We didn’t try to teach her fetch,” said Tanner. “Rather, we noticed that she would bat around her mouse, then bring it to either Tracy or myself, drop it next to us and make eye contact expectantly.

“Tracy, was the one who discovered that she wanted to play with us.”

Terry was adopted by the pair along with another cat they named Denis Villeneuve, after another writer and director. While the latter is more cat-like, the former certainly sounds more canine in her approach.

Two cats, Terry and Denis, sit next to one another
(Tanner Lyon)

That’s one versatile cat.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News