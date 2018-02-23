Advertising
Watch this police officer pull a huge alligator from underneath a car in Florida
This is one brave man.
Police in Florida mounted a Steve Irwin-style animal rescue of an alligator that had taken up residence underneath a car.
In a video posted by the Pasco sheriff’s office, a man can be seen approaching the vehicle in the Sable Ridge area with a rope and looping it over the eight-foot alligator’s mouth.
In a flash the beast is dragged out from beneath the car and the battle begins.
Dealing with large animals is just a part of the job for officers in Florida, but one they take seriously.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.