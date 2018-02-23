Discovery of WW2 soldier’s remains in Russia spark US search for his grandson

Police are trying to track down the grandson of a Second World War soldier whose body was found in Russia more than 75 years after he went missing.

The US soldier was discovered in Karelia on August 29, 2017 by a dedicated search group.

Now police in Utah are helping to track down the soldier’s grandson – his next of kin – to return his personal belongings and explain the discovery.

If anyone knows Anton, please have him #contact us. We are trying to notify him of the discovery of his #ancestors remains. #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/JXAavGrTHB — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 23, 2018

Anton Skripko, who was born in November 1964 – almost two decades after his grandfather went missing – would now be 57.

Salt Lake City Police has posted the appeal on social media asking for anyone who knows Anton to make sure he gets in touch.

“In order to return this soldier’s personal belongings and notify his family, we are seeking current contact information for and attempting to locate the grandson of the solider, who is a Utah resident and the only known next of kin.”

The post has led to a flurry of interest on social media with armchair sleuths attempting to track him down.