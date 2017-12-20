The World Chess Championship logo is hilariously NSFW and it’s proving controversial

The new logo for the World Chess Championship is confusing a lot of people – but the big reveal has all gone to plan, according to the organisers.

Next year’s championships take place in London, a city described as “controversial and trendy” by World Chess – so they wanted something suitable to match.

And their depiction of what appears to be two folks scissoring, definitely got people talking.

The logo for the FIDE 2018 World Championships. Just want to say that’s a really uncomfortable way of playing chess. pic.twitter.com/YRexm5QVmt — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) December 19, 2017

The design, created by Russian studio Shuka, has definitely got people interested in the championships – if only because they get to make puns.

And people think it can only be good for the game.

This will bring the crowds back to chess. https://t.co/0Y0WpnoOpD — Very Helpful Ninja Pirate Monkey Santa (@jonkudelka) December 19, 2017

According to World Chess, the last championships, held in New York in 2016, reached an audience of 1.5 billion people over its duration – both in person and through live streams.

But while for many the logo is a bit of fun, and a good way to bring new people to chess, many think it’s inappropriate for a game played by so many children.

Grandmaster Susan Polgar, a pioneer of women’s chess, made her feelings known on Twitter.

More than 50% of the world chess playing population are kids. They are also the biggest purchasing block by a HUGE margin, many times more than adults. Do you think that logo can be marketable in schools? — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 19, 2017

While another Grandmaster, David Smerdon, also appeared unhappy with the logo.

Official logos released for the 2018 World Chess Championships. No, this is not a joke. #ChessIsSexy #YouHadOneJob https://t.co/OuOaCdMqhF pic.twitter.com/vTXH5Oc2Jd — David Smerdon (@dsmerdon) December 19, 2017

World Chess is the commercial wing of the World Chess Federation, and its chief executive told the Press Association that the logo is meant to be representative of its 2018 host city.

Ilya Merenzon said: “London has managed to reinvent itself from old and classical and old-school to become the new capital for design.

“We are bringing chess to London for the same reason – the sport (the oldest in the world) is completely changing – it’s now on smartphones and is played by hundreds of millions. But visually it didn’t change at all.”

Its other logo also features intertwined limbs, but is proving less controversial (World Chess/PA)

Limited edition prints are also on sale.

Current world chess champion Magnus Carlsen will be defending his title against a challenger to be decided at the FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in March.

The championship consists of a 12-game match, which, given the profile of Carlsen – he’s the highest-rated chess player in history and the subject of the Netflix documentary Magnus – is likely to be at least as popular as the last.