Advertising
The heart-breaking reason why this German celebrity chef served these doll-sized meals
Jan-Philipp Cleusters served tiny portions of his food at a Christmas market.
They may look like bite-sized portions, but the German chef who made them has a heart-breaking message to share about his creations.
Jan-Philipp Cleusters, who set up a dollhouse kitchen at a Christmas market, served up tiny portions of haute cuisine to passers-by.
What they didn’t know was that the miniature meals have about the same amount of calories as the daily food of a starving child in East Africa.
Another added: “It is alarming that there are people on this planet that need to live off so little.”
“And a campaign like this is so demonstrative that everyone understands.”
The film was sponsored by the charity Misereor, which helps the poor and the disadvantaged.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.