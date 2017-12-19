Advertising
New Zealand’s PM received her secret Santa gift and it was lovely
A lovely Christmas gift.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister has participated in a country-wide secret Santa.
After the gift from her original match was delayed, a super secret Santa stepped up to send Jacinda Ardern a second gift.
The PM posted a video to Twitter showing her opening the small gift she was sent, a lovely homemade bauble for her tree.
It’s a pretty appropriate present, as Ardern admits: “I’ve put up a tree, but it has no decorations on it!”
Over 3,600 people have taken part in the exchange, for which the budget for each present was set at 10 New Zealand dollars.
Some even received Jacinda Ardern-themed gifts.
Ardern, 37, also sent a gift to one lucky recipient, although that person has not yet posted online about their gift.
Merry Christmas, PM. You’d better get buying decorations to go with your new one!
