Menu

Advertising

You’ll be terrified by these four-word Christmas horror stories

Viral news | Published:

Not the jolliest of lists.

These are very British horror stories (waewkid/Getty/PA)

Twitter users are sharing their fears in the run-up to Christmas using only four words and it makes harrowing reading.

Saturday’s scare-fest all started when Twitter account @VeryBritishProblems shared their four-word festive horror stories, encouraging followers to add to the list.

In true British style, these Twitter users rose to the occasion, showing they are preparing for the worst when it come to Christmas this year.

Some were concerned with not being allowed to touch any food before the big day…

… while most who replied seemed preoccupied with what might run out.

Advertising

This lot would prefer if some items weren’t hanging around for too long.

Advertising

More than a few clearly have family issues to be dealt with.

Hopefully Christmas 2017 will prove these humbugs wrong.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News