This is what Christmas has looked like in Downing Street over the decades

Viral news | Published:

From the Thatcher years to the present day.

Christmas tree lights turned on in Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Christmas might be a time for “peace on Earth and goodwill to all” but it’s also a time for reminiscing, watching The Great Escape, and reliving Christmases gone by.

Here we take a walk down memory lane, or rather Downing Street, to feel nostalgic and festive at the same time.

1983

Downing Street Christmas Tree
(PA)

1995

MAJOR AND TURKEY
(John Stillwell/PA)

It’s a time-honoured tradition – a turkey has been presented to the Prime Minister by the organisation since the days of Sir Winston Churchill.

1998

POLITICS Lights tree
(Toby Melville/PA)

2002

The Downing Street Christmas Tree
(Toby Melville/PA)

2004

EU Summit
(Max Nash/PA)

2008

Sarah Brown, the wife of Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and a group of Guides turn on the Christmas tree lights in Downing Street,
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

2010

Downing Street Christmas lights (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

2012

Prime Minister David Cameron with the three X Factor finalists Jahmene Douglas, James Arthur and Christopher Maloney (Lewis Whyld/PA)
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

Among the baubles was one in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

2015

Downing Street Christmas tree
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

2017

Prime Minister switches on Downing Street Christmas tree lights
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

If all this has left you feeling festive, you can buy a Number 10 Downing Street decoration. It costs £18.95 and is available from the official Parliament shop.

Viral news

