This is what Christmas has looked like in Downing Street over the decades
From the Thatcher years to the present day.
Christmas might be a time for “peace on Earth and goodwill to all” but it’s also a time for reminiscing, watching The Great Escape, and reliving Christmases gone by.
Here we take a walk down memory lane, or rather Downing Street, to feel nostalgic and festive at the same time.
1983
1995
It’s a time-honoured tradition – a turkey has been presented to the Prime Minister by the organisation since the days of Sir Winston Churchill.
1998
2002
2004
2008
2010
2012
Among the baubles was one in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.
2015
2017
If all this has left you feeling festive, you can buy a Number 10 Downing Street decoration. It costs £18.95 and is available from the official Parliament shop.
