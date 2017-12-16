This is what Christmas has looked like in Downing Street over the decades

Christmas might be a time for “peace on Earth and goodwill to all” but it’s also a time for reminiscing, watching The Great Escape, and reliving Christmases gone by.

Here we take a walk down memory lane, or rather Downing Street, to feel nostalgic and festive at the same time.

1983

(PA)

1995

(John Stillwell/PA)

It’s a time-honoured tradition – a turkey has been presented to the Prime Minister by the organisation since the days of Sir Winston Churchill.

1998

(Toby Melville/PA)

2002

(Toby Melville/PA)

2004

(Max Nash/PA)

2008

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

2010

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

2012

(Lewis Whyld/PA)

Among the baubles was one in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

2015

(Lauren Hurley/PA)

2017

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

If all this has left you feeling festive, you can buy a Number 10 Downing Street decoration. It costs £18.95 and is available from the official Parliament shop.