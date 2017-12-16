Advertising
This app will send coal to the person at the top of your naughty list
A fitting gift for someone you are not pleased with this year.
A company in the United States is helping customers send coal to people on their naughty list this Christmas, within 24 hours of ordering.
Card design app Felt is offering to send coal along with personalised cards.
To add a single lump of coal for delivery costs just three dollars, but if you are in a kinder mood, you can send cash or flowers instead.
Donald Trump is currently topping the table but others on the list include Russian president Vladimir Putin and conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren.
