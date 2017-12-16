This app will send coal to the person at the top of your naughty list

A company in the United States is helping customers send coal to people on their naughty list this Christmas, within 24 hours of ordering.

Card design app Felt is offering to send coal along with personalised cards.

To add a single lump of coal for delivery costs just three dollars, but if you are in a kinder mood, you can send cash or flowers instead.

Remember all the times your best friend cancelled plans with you? Send them coal as pay back! #naughtygetcoal Posted by Felt on Monday, December 11, 2017

Donald Trump is currently topping the table but others on the list include Russian president Vladimir Putin and conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren.