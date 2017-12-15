Advertising
The heartwarming pictures to prove that Christmas Jumper Day is definitely not just for people
They are dogs. In festive attire.
People across the land are rocking festive knitwear for Christmas Jumper Day and supporting the work of Save The Children in the process.
But it’s not just humans who are getting decked out for the charitable day. Oh no.
These pictures are proof that dogs are also partial to a Christmas woolly.
— BEVA (@BEVA_news) December 15, 2017
If these pictures doesn’t make you feel festive, then what will?
