Advertising
Everyone is very confused after ‘youthquake’ was named Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year
How many times did you use the word “youthquake” this year?
Youthquake has been named 2017’s word of the year. Don’t worry if you’ve never heard or read the word before, you are not alone.
Oxford Dictionaries, which bestows the honour on a single word each year, defines a youthquake as “a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people”.
The word, originally coined in 1965 about London’s fashion scene, beat antifa, broflake, milkshake duck and white fragility to the top spot, despite leaving the public rather confused about it.
Some felt this wasn’t a word people would use in common parlance, but the decision makers insist the word reached a peak of use during the 2017 election, when the youth vote delivered stunning results for Jeremy Corbyn.
Advertising
Once the news broke, instead of turning to Google, many Twitter users decided to invent their own meanings for the term, and they sure got inventive.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.