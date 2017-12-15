8 very good doggos meeting Santa because puppers love Christmas too

Good doggos are being rewarded by being taken to meet Father Christmas in the run up to December 25.

And luckily for the rest of us people have been sharing the wonderful pictures of their pet, and even other’s people’s dogs, meeting the man In red.

Here are some of our favourites.

Buddy

His owner Meg Hoarty said: “Buddy just turned two and he loved it (meeting Santa). He had a waggy tail the whole time. Completly stress free.”

Wilbur

Wilbur was excited to visit Santa Paws!?? He asked for a loving forever home with a big fenced yard! Visit @spcaoftexas to learn more!?☃️? pic.twitter.com/IYgcYOHH7N — Jill Nugent (@ntxscied) December 6, 2017

Wilbur, a Cane Corso, was being cared for by volunteer Jill Nugent when he visited Santa Paws at Prosper Trail Animal Hospital, Prosper, Texas, after being found neglected and severley underweight in May.

Now recovered, he’s gone from 60lbs to 111lbs. Jill later posted on Twitter that his Christmas wish had been fulfilled – he’s been adopted.

“He was emaciated and completely neglected, it took the summer to get him physically recovered and he was just adopted. He’s been in the shelter so long that I’ve been fostering him in my home. I will miss him so much but I’m proud of Wilbur and the progress he’s made.”

Olive

Last night we took my brother’s dog to see Santa. pic.twitter.com/xMDY7jKzBK — Meagorn (@meaghanduva) December 11, 2017

Meaghan Varieur took her brother’s dog Olive, a rescue dog, to The Shops at Nanuet, in Nanuet, New York for this picture.

“Olive was super distracted by the dozen other dogs on line but Santa handled her like a pro and she calmed down pretty quickly,” said Meaghan.

The resulting picture was going to be a surprise for her brother but Meaghan and her mother were too excited to wait and sent it on, as well as posting in on Twitter.

Bubba G

Can I say? Dressing my dog up with funny antlers and getting his picture taken with Santa Claus makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/8ZLDWE0taL — Jacqueline Johnson (@jacquej57) November 25, 2017

Bubba G, or Bubs, Bubby or Bubbala, is a four-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who was photographed at Best Friends Animal Society Visitor Centre in Kanab, Utah.

His owner Jacqueline Johnson said: “He was totally happy and comfortable getting his photo taken. He adores attention and actually has his own business card (we) hand out to people who ask about the fact that he has no ears, at all.

“He was found in an alley and Denver about two-and-a-half years ago dying from dog fighting rooms. His injuries cost him his ears. He has been trained as my service dog and goes everywhere I go. He is probably got the best disposition of any dog I’ve ever met.”

Otto and Heidi

Our pups Heidi and Otto visit w Santa at Love My Dog in @StPeteFL pic.twitter.com/yYRVsBFckH — SolBurst – UX (@SolBurst_UX) December 12, 2017

This duo are referred to as “Hotto” by their owners. Both are Pit mixes and about three-and-a-half years old. The larger black dog is Otto and the smaller dog is Heidi.

“We had a heck of a time getting reasonable shots,” owner Stephen Love, told the Press Association. “(My) wife had to coax them a lot with treats to even get a photo and I had to do some tight cropping to not have her in the photo.”

Otto was rescued from an SPCA, in Pennsylvania, about 18 months ago while Heidi was rescued from a humane society in Florida as a puppy.

The pictures were taken at doggy day camp Love My Dog in St Petersburg, Florida.

… and general dog spotting

OMG SOUTHLAND SANTA IS DOING DOG PHOTOS! pic.twitter.com/2Drouky7O0 — Meg Rayner ? (@megrayner) November 23, 2017

Meg Rayner, spotted Father Christmas meeting dogs at Westfield Southland shopping centre in Melbourne, Australia.

“They had a special night set up for pet owners to bring their dogs in to meet Santa,” said Meg who couldn’t resist taking a picture. “These dogs were so cute and got really excited and jumped up on Santa’s lap.”

All together now, awww. Good doggos.