This US news report about a ‘cougar’ on the loose is the best thing you’ll see today
“No live TV will top this this weekend.”
This television reporter was on the lookout for a predatory animal but instead found something unexpected.
Following reports of a cougar on the loose in Hernando, Mississippi, Fox 13’s Scott Madaus was sent to the scene to find out more.
But instead of finding a scary ambush predator, Madaus found himself looking at, er, a house cat.
The cougar may have been a no-show but it looks like the cat certainly didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be on live television.
Surely, news reports can’t get any better than this?
The alleged cougar is still believed to be on the prowl.
