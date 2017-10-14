This US news report about a ‘cougar’ on the loose is the best thing you’ll see today

This television reporter was on the lookout for a predatory animal but instead found something unexpected.

Following reports of a cougar on the loose in Hernando, Mississippi, Fox 13’s Scott Madaus was sent to the scene to find out more.

But instead of finding a scary ambush predator, Madaus found himself looking at, er, a house cat.

The cat that stole the show. Not really sure how my live tease made social media let alone international social media. But here you go if you didn't catch it. Posted by Scott Madaus FOX13 Memphis on Friday, October 13, 2017

The cougar may have been a no-show but it looks like the cat certainly didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be on live television.

Favorite part of today: @scottmadaus was investigating a possible cougar spotting in Hernando. This guy showed up for the live shot instead. pic.twitter.com/yhyrYn4pni — Lindsey Monroe (@WxLindseyFOX13) October 13, 2017

Is this screenshot of a report by my friend @scottmadaus taken out of context?Absolutely.Is it viral gold?Without a doubt. pic.twitter.com/s8rmPjj1Y7 — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) October 13, 2017

I bet he’s been terrorizing the neighborhood for years. — Jennifer Chappels (@JennyChappels) October 13, 2017

Love how the camera zoomed and just stayed on the cat for the whole segment for no good reason. — Eric Apricot (@EricApricot) October 13, 2017

Surely, news reports can’t get any better than this?

Big cat Cougar morphs into tabby cat, hides in plain sight. ?? — RebeccaJ? (@RebeccaJ6489) October 13, 2017

No live tv will top this this weekend. https://t.co/yNn9KTmogn — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 14, 2017

The alleged cougar is still believed to be on the prowl.