Mother shops own child to police after seeing picture in Facebook appeal

A mother called the police on her own son after spotting his picture in an appeal posted on social media.

Police in Ohio praised the mother for calling the authorities after she recognised her son, and a friend, in surveillance pictures taken during an alleged burglary.

Columbus Division Of Police first made an appeal on October 6 asking for help in identifying two people caught on security camera footage.

***UPDATE 10/12/17 One of the suspect's mothers called us with their names. Charges are pending. Thankful she did the…

Police say more than $6,000 (about £4,500) worth of musical equipment and electronics were taken on September 27.