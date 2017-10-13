Advertising
Mother shops own child to police after seeing picture in Facebook appeal
Police said the mother “did the right thing”.
A mother called the police on her own son after spotting his picture in an appeal posted on social media.
Police in Ohio praised the mother for calling the authorities after she recognised her son, and a friend, in surveillance pictures taken during an alleged burglary.
Columbus Division Of Police first made an appeal on October 6 asking for help in identifying two people caught on security camera footage.
Police say more than $6,000 (about £4,500) worth of musical equipment and electronics were taken on September 27.
