Advertising
This student found an epic way to bring Seinfeld to his halls
A college student in Arizona has built a door sensor which plays the Seinfeld theme and is trolling visitors to his room with it.Evan Genuise, 18, captured the sensor and his bewildered-looking friend in a video he uploaded to Twitter, which has gone well and truly viral.I build a door sensor for my dorm pic.twitter.com/veNXFobzPC— …
A college student in Arizona has built a door sensor which plays the Seinfeld theme and is trolling visitors to his room with it.
Evan Genuise, 18, captured the sensor and his bewildered-looking friend in a video he uploaded to Twitter, which has gone well and truly viral.
Evan was inspired by a video on YouTube by Chloe Alix, which shows her original door sensor at work back in 2015.
Some on Twitter were wowed by Evan’s creation, asking for instructions on how to make their own.
Others suggested improvements.
Advertising
Luckily, Evan has kindly offered to make his own tutorial for fans – get ready for all sorts of door contraptions coming your way.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.