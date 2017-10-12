Advertising
This Lego library is partially based on the building where it was created
Tiny bricks double up as books in the miniature version.
A library Lego club has built a partial model of the building where it meets to celebrate library week.
“It shares our PCs and self-service machines, and the book trolley is real. The computer desks are the same as in our junior library.
“We don’t have the high bookcases and ladders in the library though.”
“It’s our chance to highlight what we do and the activities we put on for all different ages,” added Hoolihan.
Halton Lea, the main library in Runcorn, also runs a code club and reading groups plus job support and wellbeing sessions such as adult colouring-in and board games.
The Lego library shows users sat around a reading table, as seen for real at the library, as well as using computer desks.
