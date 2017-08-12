Advertising
Everybody’s learning about some of the world’s largest land mammals on World Elephant Day
What glorious animals.
It’s World Elephant Day, a time to focus attention on the future conservation of elephants, who face numerous threats such as poaching and habitat loss.
So why not take a bit of time to learn about these magnificent creatures on their special day?
Did you know how to say hello to an elephant?
Or how about their ability to smell water? That’s going to come in useful.
Remember, an elephant’s tusks belong to an elephant, and nobody else.
“Elephantastic” has to be one of the greatest puns on World Elephant Day.
What about this small creature? They’ll need a large forest area too.
And of course, elephants love the water.
Do you know what the UK is doing to help elephants?
After all that learning, how about meeting a couple of great elephants? This is Ambika, who is 70 years of age – looking great Ambika!
And little Aayu just wants to splash about for a bit, which seems fair enough.
Happy World Elephant Day everyone.
And a Happy World Elephant Day especially to some of the largest land mammals on the planet.
