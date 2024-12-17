UK announces fresh sanctions on Russian energy

The UK has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on shadow fleet vessels carrying Russian oil and two arms of an energy company and commodity trader, as the Prime Minister pledged to add “further pressure to Putin’s stalling war economy”.

Downing Street also announced £35 million of emergency support to help Ukraine, ahead of another winter in the war with Russia.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is in Estonia for a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military coalition of several European countries.

Sanctions announced on Tuesday are against 20 vessels carrying Russian oil, as well as 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD.

The Government has said that more than 100 ships have been sanctioned for transporting Russian energy overall, and other nations have now agreed to challenge vessels in the Baltic.

Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia have agreed to work together alongside the UK to tackle the ships.

The £35 million is made up of a £20 million cash uplift for emergency energy needs such as making repairs to energy infrastructure and power generation.

The other £15 million is for humanitarian support as temperatures drop in the winter.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Putin’s oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia’s relentless missile attacks.

“But these systematic attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure will not grind Ukraine down. It will only deepen our resolve and support.

“These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin’s stalling war economy, just as we strengthen Ukraine’s hand with new funding for emergency support to meet its humanitarian needs and for vital repairs to the energy system, to help Ukrainians living through the third winter of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion.”

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal greets Sir Keir Starmer before talks in Tallinn, Estonia, on the second day of his two-day trip to Northern Europe (Leon Neal/PA)

It comes as Sir Keir is set to visit British troops serving on the Russian border in Estonia who are working to deter malign Russian threats.

On Monday, the Prime Minister said that Ukraine will need more funding and capability as the conflict continues.

Sir Keir was asked what else could be done to support Ukraine, and said: “There is an ever-increasing demand for more capability. That is understandable, and Ukraine needs all the capability that it can get, so I think all of us have put in more capability into Ukraine by way of equipment.”

He added: “A lot of money has been raised, funding has been raised, but more is going to be needed.”