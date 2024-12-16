Father pays tribute to ‘loved’ fatal shooting victim as £20,000 reward offered

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about a fatal shooting in Hertfordshire, as the victim’s father described him as “family orientated” and “loved”.

Mustapha Jatta, 30, died from serious injuries after police were called to reports of a shooting in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, shortly after 12.30am on September 17.

Fifteen minutes later, reports were received of a white Volkswagen Golf on fire in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley.

Hertfordshire Police said they believe the incidents were linked.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

On Monday, the force said independent charity Crimestoppers were offering £20,000 for direct information leading to the conviction of anyone involved in Mr Jatta’s murder.

The reward is available for three months and will expire on March 7 next year.

In a statement, Mr Jatta’s father said: “Mustapha is another victim of gun crime. He’s a father, son, loved one, and a friend to many.

“Mustapha was very family orientated. He would do what was expected for friends and family and is missed.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “We have been working tirelessly over the last few months and have made a number of arrests.

“We understand it can be difficult and daunting to come forward with information.

“If you know something and have not yet spoken to us, we urge you to please get in touch or contact Crimestoppers anonymously. No matter how small or insignificant the details may seem, it could prove vital to our investigation.”

Annabelle Goodenough, Hertfordshire regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Mustapha’s life was tragically cut short, and our charity would like to get justice for his family and friends.

“Our charity is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements.

“Put simply, when you contact Crimestoppers online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.”