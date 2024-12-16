Apple TV+’s Silo renewed for third and final fourth season

Dystopian series Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season, Apple TV+ has announced.

Based on the novels from US writer Hugh Howey, it tells the story of the last 10,000 people on earth who live underground in a silo, a self-sustaining subterranean city a mile deep, which protects them from the deadly world outside.

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, 41, is an executive producer on the series but also stars as engineer Juliette Nichols, who is determined to find answers about the Silo.

Speaking about the success of the series, Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, told the PA news agency: “I think it’s a very deep story and it highlights, sort of, this intersection of humanity and entertainment and there are so many lessons in it, you know you can really take away something from every character, from every scene.

“I think it’s also broader than sci-fi, and you know, we have a great sci-fi audience but it’s become even bigger than that, and I think we’re doing right by the book, which is always a good sign as well.”

Ferguson, who has also starred in Mission: Impossible and Dune, told PA: “It’s relatable, it’s wonderful.

“Actually, one of the fears we had I think, I had, was coming out of sort of a Covid environment and, sort of, reading this and thinking we’re going to be locked underground, oh gosh, people are not going to want to watch this.

“And apparently it was completely the opposite, because we understood it and there are philosophical thoughts and hierarchical settings, there’s so many levels of intrigue and also it’s just a crime story as well, it’s all of these things and also just kind of a murder mystery and the bigger question …”

Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who is also known for FX series Justified and 1994 film Speed starring Keanu Reeves, serves as showrunner.

He said: “It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons.

“With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

The second season of Silo is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes premiering every Friday up until January 17.

The show also stars Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins; musician and actor Common; series newcomer Steve Zahn; Succession and Ted Lasso star Dame Harriet Walter; and Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen.

Cook told PA of Apple TV+: “We’re all about doing, you know, a few shows that are really great.

“So you can be assured that when you come to TV+, you can look for content, and anything you pick is going to be great. And Silo is a great example of that”.

Cook met The King during a UK visit last week, as Charles spoke with the Apple boss and young people who have been part of programmes run by The King’s Trust, at the decommissioned Battersea Power Station in central London, which is Apple’s UK headquarters.