What compensation can I claim for train disruption?

Passengers are entitled to compensation for delayed and cancelled trains.

Here, the PA news agency answers 13 key questions about making a claim.

People use a ticket machine at Waterloo train station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– How much am I entitled to?

This depends on how long you were delayed, how much you paid for your ticket, and the type of ticket.

Under the National Rail Conditions of Travel, passengers who arrive at least an hour later than scheduled are entitled to a minimum of half the price paid for a single ticket, or a quarter of the price paid for a return ticket.

But many operators go beyond this.

– Does every operator pay the same compensation?

No. Many operators use the Delay Repay scheme.

DR15 makes payouts after delays of 15 minutes, while DR30 only offers compensation for delays of half an hour.

A few operators such as the Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and Merseyrail use their own individual systems.

– What do DR15 operators offer for delays of 15-29 minutes?

A quarter of the price paid for a single ticket, or 12.5% of the price paid for a return ticket.

– How about for 30-59 minutes?

Half the price paid for a single ticket, or a quarter of the price paid for a return ticket.

– I’ve been delayed by at least an hour. What about 60-199 minutes?

The full price paid for a single ticket, or half the price paid for a return ticket.

– This journey has been a nightmare. How about delays of at least two hours?

The full price paid, whether it was for a single or return ticket.

– What if I have a season ticket?

You will be refunded the proportionate cost of the price of your season ticket, at the same rate as single tickets.

This is calculated on an estimated number of single journeys, such as 464 for an annual ticket, 40 for a monthly ticket and 10 for a weekly ticket.

– How do I claim?

Claims can be made online or by post using a form downloaded from an operator’s website or obtained from a station.

– Do any operators pay compensation automatically?

Avanti West Coast and Transport for Wales are among those offering a more automated system.

Passengers who have pre-registered and bought a ticket online direct from an operator are sent an email when it is detected they are eligible for compensation.

They are required to confirm the details of their journey, and then the payment is made.

– How quickly must I claim?

Delay Repay claims must be submitted within 28 days of a journey.

– How are payments made?

Passengers are given several options for how they would like to receive payouts, which often include bank transfer, PayPal and travel vouchers.

Some operators provide the option for money to be directly donated to charity.

– How much compensation is paid out?

Department for Transport figures show 15 operators paid out a total of £139 million in compensation during the 2023/24 financial year.

– What if I choose not to travel because a train is cancelled or delayed?

You can return the ticket to the original retailer for a full refund.