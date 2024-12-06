Kate to stage her annual Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol service as she continues her gradual return to public duties following her cancer treatment.

Kate will preside over the Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, which this year has the theme of love and empathy and will celebrate individuals who have supported others.

She has written a letter for the 1,600 Abbey carol goers, including members of the royal family, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.

(left to right) The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during during last year’s carol service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her message, included with the order of service which features a cover image by artist Charlie Mackesy, will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.

“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

The princess is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the King and Queen did not attend the carol service in 2023 but have previously.

During the past year Kate has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while Charles is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

Singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith will perform during the service and Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle as will Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former Rugby League star Rob Burrow who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motor neurone disease.

Before the 2023 service, William and Kate watched as Louis, George and Charlotte posted Christmas cards to children who may have been struggling last festive season (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Readings, linked to the theme of love and empathy, will be made by the Prince of Wales and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

The 1,600 guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

The event will be broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, screened on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and it will feature three films about the stories of people and organisations who have inspired, counselled and comforted others in their times of need.