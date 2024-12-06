Dozens of flood alerts in place as country braced for Storm Darragh

Strong winds and rain will bring a “risk to life and property” across the UK, the Met Office said, as Storm Darragh approaches.

The fourth named storm of the season is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain on Friday afternoon and into the weekend, while 130 flood alerts have been issued.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “potentially damaging” winds along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.

Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.

The River Taff flooding in Pontypridd during Storm Bert last month (Emmawales123)

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 30 flood alerts and warnings, while the Environment Agency (EA) in England has more than 20 red flood warnings in place, which mean flooding is expected and residents and business owners should “act now”.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA News Agency the weather service is “a bit concerned” about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is “heightened sensitivity” due to recent heavy rainfall.

Mr Stroud added: “The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

“We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services. Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots.”

Strong gusts are forecast to batter the country and the Met Office said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.

A yellow weather warning for wind for all of the UK, except for central and northern Scotland, is also in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life.

National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, has issued a severe weather alert for Saturday and has warned motorists in the South West and North West to prepare for gale force winds.

It said routes likely to be affected by the strongest winds include the M5 in northern Somerset, the A30 in Cornwall and the M6 in Cheshire.

Severe winds are already affecting travel in parts of the country with the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was being closed on Thursday night because of gusty weather.

Storm Darragh is due to cross Ireland late on Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The EA said it is carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: “EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”