Man charged with murdering woman in e-bike hit-and-run crash

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-one who was rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, at around 8pm on Tuesday November 26.

Derbyshire Police said Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

Ms Armstrong, mother to a six-year-old boy, was riding pillion on the e-bike being ridden by a man in his 20s, who has had part of his leg amputated since the crash, police said.

Muldoon will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark-coloured 4×4 which followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them, causing Ms Armstrong and the rider to fall off the bike.

The 4×4 then drove off without stopping.

The offending vehicle, a blue Land Rover Discovery, was found over the weekend and was forensically examined, police said.

A woman in her 30s had been arrested and released on bail, and a man and woman previously arrested in connection with the incident were also released without charge.