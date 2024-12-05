Keir Starmer promises to end ‘declinist mentality’ with plan for change

The Prime Minister has promised a shift away from Whitehall’s “declinist mentality” as he set out his Government’s “plan for change”.

Five months into his term in office, Sir Keir Starmer launched what he described as the “next phase” of his government – dubbed by the opposition an “emergency reset” – at an event at Pinewood Studios.

In a document published alongside his speech, the Prime Minister listed a series of “milestones” he pledged to achieve over the course of this Parliament on the way to fulfilling the “missions” he set for himself before the election.

Chief among them was a promise to deliver higher living standards by the next election, saying growth must be “felt by everyone, everywhere” while insisting his long-term aim was to make the UK the fastest-growing G7 economy.

Writing in the foreword to his “plan for change”, Sir Keir promised “a relentless focus on the priorities of working people”, backed by “a new approach to wealth creation”.

Accusing Whitehall of becoming “comfortable with failure”, he promised “a profound cultural shift away from a declinist mentality” as well as honesty about the “trade-offs” required to achieve his aims.

He wrote: “We know, after the sacrifices people made during the past 14 years, that it will be hard for working people to hear politicians ask them to come together for their country again.

“But the need for change is urgent. And it must be met.”

Alongside his “milestone” on living standards, measured by real disposable income and GDP per head, Sir Keir’s plan promises to ensure that 92% of patients wait no longer than 18 months for NHS treatment, there is a named police officer for every neighbourhood, 75% of children start school with a good level of development, and to put the country on track to achieve at least 95% low-carbon power generation by 2030.