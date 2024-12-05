Government scraps plans to force cafe bosses to recycle throwaway cups

The Government has scrapped plans that would have required cafe bosses to recycle throwaway paper cups.

The proposals, put forward by the previous government, would have mandated coffee shops with more than 10 employees to provide bins and make recycling arrangements for fibre-based composite cups used by customers.

Estimates put the number of coffee cups thrown away each year in the UK at between 2.5 and three billion.

The Environment Department (Defra) confirmed on Thursday that the proposed scheme aimed at tackling this waste has been cancelled across all four devolved nations.

The decision was made after an analysis found that it would cost the Government and industry £52 million, with this price tag exceeding the environmental and economic benefits.

A spokesperson said: “This Government will end our throwaway society and move us to a future where we keep our resources in use for longer and waste is reduced, while accelerating the path to net zero.

“Analysis has shown the mandatory takeback scheme for cups proposed by the previous government would not have the intended impact on boosting recycling rates and reducing litter.

“This decision will allow businesses to focus on implementing our other collection and packaging reforms, which will support 21,000 jobs and stimulate more than £10 billion of investment in recycling capability during the next decade.”

The former government originally said shops would be required to provide dedicated bins for cups from 2024, but the scheme was delayed until 2025 to enable sellers to prepare for the introduction of the regulations.

Earlier this year, the former Tory government reportedly put the plans on hold so it had more time to engage with stakeholders.

David Gudgeon, head of external affairs at waste management firm Reconomy Connect, said Thursday’s announcement was “somewhat surprising”.

“We had been anticipating the planned introduction of the mandatory takeback scheme to boost the recycling rates of cups and reduce waste,” he said.

“Given this policy isn’t going to progress, the responsibility will now fall back to businesses and the waste industry who will need to work more closely together to come up with innovative solutions to build on the industry’s progress to date, lift recycling rates and create a more circular and sustainable future for our communities.”