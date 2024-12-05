Darren Millar confirmed as new leader of Welsh Tories

Darren Millar has been elected as the new leader of the Tories in the Welsh parliament.

He faced no opposition in his bid to become leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd after Andrew RT Davies resigned on Tuesday.

Mr Millar, the MS for Clwyd West, was publicly endorsed by all 15 of his Senedd party colleagues and he was elected unopposed after nominations for the post closed at 5pm.

He said: “I am humbled by the incredible support of my colleagues in the Senedd, and the kind messages I have received from Conservative Party members and members of the public across the country.

“Andrew RT Davies will be a difficult act to follow but I am determined to build on his legacy as we take the fight to our political opponents in the run-up to the Senedd elections in 2026.

“After 25 years of Labour failure, Wales is crying out for hope and change. I look forward to setting out our plans to deliver just that in the weeks and months to come.”

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales.

“Voters have already rejected Darren Millar and his colleagues at the General Election.

“Instead of trying to understand why, they are papering over the cracks. The people of Wales won’t buy it.”