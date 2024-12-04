Young children brought ashore as migrants cross English Channel

Young children wearing woolly hats and coats were among migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel.

Pictures show the small youngsters being carried as they reached Dover, Kent, with men and women also wrapped up in warm clothes to brave the colder weather conditions as they were brought ashore by a Border Force boat.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Before Wednesday, the latest arrivals of 122 people in two boats were recorded on Sunday, bringing the provisional total for the year to 33,684.

The Home Office figures also marked more than 20,000 people arriving since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister in July, with the milestone coming on his 150th day in office.

No crossings have been recorded in the last two days, while Sunday’s arrivals were the first since November 16 after a 14-day hiatus in activity amid bad weather.

So far the total arrivals for the year are up 16% on this time last year (29,090) but down 24% on 2022 (44,174), which was a record high year for crossings.