Virgin Media O2 expands National Databank access to all O2 stores

Virgin Media O2 has expanded access to the National Databank to an additional 70 locations across the UK as it looks to boost access to mobile data to those who need it this Christmas.

The National Databank – which works like a food bank for mobile data – provides free O2 mobile data, texts and calls for 12 months to those experiencing data poverty so that they can access essential online services.

First launched in 2021 with digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation, Virgin Media O2 said its expansion would mean a National Databank Hub would now be available at all O2 stores across the country.

The expansion has been announced alongside new research from the firm which shows that around a quarter of people (26%) on low incomes say they are currently struggling to pay their mobile phone bill.

More than half said they would feel lonely if they could not access the internet or mobile data at home, and 62% said not having mobile data would mean they would miss out on key moments during Christmas.

Nicola Green, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We know that people experiencing poverty are having to make difficult choices around how they spend their money – but affording mobile data shouldn’t be one of them.

“That’s why Virgin Media O2 has rolled out the National Databank to all its O2 stores nationwide, offering free O2 mobile data to connect people in need, so they can get online and stay in touch with their loved ones this Christmas and beyond.”

Helen Milner, group chief executive at Good Things Foundation, said: “I’m delighted to see the National Databank grow even larger, with a further 70 O2 stores across the UK now becoming National Databank Digital Inclusion Hubs.

“Virgin Media O2’s work to help reduce digital exclusion now allows the databank to extend its impact to even more people and is a lifeline to those struggling to access the internet this Christmas.

“This means more people in need can access essential services and connect with loved ones.

“This work underpins Good Things Foundation’s ambition to help one million people benefit from the digital world by 2025.

“Together we can fix the digital divide for good.”