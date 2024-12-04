Starmer to hail £1bn climate investment as he hosts Emir of Qatar

The Prime Minister faces pressure to raise human rights issues as he meets the Emir of Qatar to agree a £1 billion investment in climate technology on Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to host Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Downing Street as the Emir concludes his state visit to the UK.

The pair will hail a “significant milestone” in the relationship between the UK and Qatar, as the Gulf state confirms an initial commitment of £1 billion to a “clean energy partnership” between the two states.

Sir Keir Starmer previously said he would not attend the World Cup in Qatar due to the country’s human rights record (Mike Egerton/PA)

The deal includes investment in technology programmes operated by Rolls Royce as well as start-ups in the UK and Qatar focused on energy efficiency, carbon management and green power.

Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said: “I am proud that Qatar has chosen to base this global partnership here in the UK and I am delighted that the project is getting off the ground with this initial £1 billion commitment.”

The partnership was originally announced in 2021 on the sidelines of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and is expected to see the creation of “climate technology hubs” across the UK and Qatar.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds described Wednesday’s announcement as “a huge vote of confidence in the UK” that would “help create thousands of highly skilled jobs”.

But as well as discussing trade and investment, the Prime Minister will face pressure to raise human rights concerns with the Gulf state, having previously said he would not attend the football World Cup there due to its human rights record.

Asked whether Sir Keir had changed his mind about Qatar, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK’s relationship with Qatar delivered “significant mutual benefits” on trade and security, and noted the Gulf state’s mediation role since the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

He added: “We discuss human rights regularly with Qatar. We stand ready to co-operate with them on these issues.”

The Emir’s visit to Downing Street comes at the end of a two-day state visit to the UK.

He met members of the royal family, including a rare public appearance by the Princess of Wales, and attended a state banquet with the King on Tuesday.

But the visit has been condemned by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who said the UK should not “reward the Emir with the honour of a state visit while his regime continues to victimise women, LGBTs and migrant workers”.