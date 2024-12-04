Scottish culture sector to get ‘transformational’ spending boost, Roberston says

Holyrood Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has hailed the £34 million promised for culture in the Scottish Budget as being “transformational” for the sector.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the sector would receive the “record increase” in 2025-26, and that a further £20 million could follow in 2026-27.

It comes in the wake of the Scottish Government pledging to up spending on culture by £100 million more a year by 2028-29.

Announcing the funding, Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the government was now halfway to delivering on that.

She told MSPs: “We are committed to increase arts and culture funding by £100 million.

“After just two years, we are halfway there. Next year – subject to the normal budget processes – I aim to deliver a further £20 million increase.

Mr Robertson meanwhile said the arts body Creative Scotland – which this year had to temporarily close a fund that supports artists – would now be able to bring in multi-year funding.

The Scottish Culture Secretary said that £20 million of the cash would go to Creative Scotland for this, “ensuring that the highest ever number of artists, organisations and venues receiving regular funding”.

In addition to this, Mr Robertson said that music venues would benefit from non-domestic rates support.

He declared: “This Scottish Government Budget is transformational for the culture sector in Scotland.

“With a £34 million boost, the Budget brings us halfway to reaching our five-year commitment of a recurring £100 million increase for the sector in just two years.

“For 2026-27, subject to the normal budget processes, our aim is to deliver a further £20 million increase.”

Mr Robertson continued: “Our draft budget could not be clearer in our steadfast support for Scotland’s arts and culture sector.

“This game-changing increase is provided against a backdrop of the UK Government actually cutting culture revenue funding.”