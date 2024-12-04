Meghan shares Christmas message with guests at charity carol concert

The Duchess of Sussex has sent a message of support to guests at a charity’s carol concert in central London, wishing attendees a Merry Christmas “from my family to yours”.

Meghan’s remarks were shared in the programme for UK charity Smart Works’ carol service at St Marylebone Parish Church on Tuesday.

Smart Works helps unemployed women with clothing and coaching to secure employment, and the duchess has been a patron of the charity since 2019.

According to an image of the programme shared by People magazine, Meghan said: “As proud patron, it is my pleasure to warmly welcome you all this evening to the Smart Works Carol Concert.

“Tonight promises to be a truly magical celebration, filled with special guests and performers, and most importantly, the shared spirit of community that defines Smart Works.

“Together we gather to honour the work and dedication of this remarkable organisation, which continues to empower women across the UK through coaching, dressing and instilling confidence on their journey to employment.

“Thank you for giving your support by being here in St Marylebone Parish Church, under the beautiful haze of Christmas wreaths and candlelight.”

She continued: “In a year where the landscape for women in the workplace has continued to shift, Smart Works has stood as a steadfast source of encouragement. Their service is more than rediscovering employment, it is rediscovering empowerment.

“As Smart Works continues to uplift the community, I hope you will continue to support them. I hope you enjoy the festivities, and, from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.”

Other famous faces were involved in the service, with actress and comedian Jennifer Saunders doing a reading and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke performing Hallelujah.

After the service, Burke wrote on her Instagram story: “What a special night. Proud to be an ambassador for @smartworkscharity.”