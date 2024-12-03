Kate joins King and William to welcome Qatari Emir in rare public appearance

The Princess of Wales joined the King and her husband in welcoming the Emir of Qatar to the UK during a rare public appearance since completing her cancer treatment.

Kate looked relaxed as she greeted the Gulf state leader during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in central London, but missed a glittering state banquet held in his honour as she continues her gradual return to full duties after recovering from cancer.

The Prince of Wales was a comforting presence, with a reassuring hand on her back during only the princess’s third official appearance since she announced in September the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

The Queen, who pulled out of the ceremonial welcome for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher due to the lingering effects of a bout of pneumonia, was by Charles’s side for the banquet.

Among the guests were celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham, as the former England football captain has ties with Qatar after he worked as a 2022 World Cup ambassador.

The King praised Qatar’s “invaluable” efforts as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war in a banquet speech which spoke touchingly of the bonds between the UK and the Gulf state.

He told the Emir as the first day of his two-day state visit drew to a close: “If I may, I would particularly like to express the United Kingdom’s deepest gratitude for your tireless mediation efforts over the past year in pursuit of peace, in the face of unbearable heartache and suffering.

“In these most desperate of circumstances, Qatar’s continued toil, perseverance and diplomatic efforts are, quite simply, beyond compare.

“These are duties that we all share. As the Koran says: ‘Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity’.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and King welcome the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (second right) and his wife Sheikha Jawaher (right) at a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Kin Cheung/PA)

“And as the Bible says: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God’. We stand with you in our commitment to a world where peace and justice prevail over division.”

Earlier in the day, Camilla revealed her widely reported chest infection was a form of pneumonia and it is understood she missed the Emir’s official welcome due to post-viral fatigue.

She was able to join Kate, William and Charles for a private lunch held for the Emir and his wife at the palace and a later exhibition of Qatari artefacts the group viewed.

Ahead of the banquet after posing for a picture with the King and the visiting head of state and his wife, she took a short break before dinner while guests were met by the King in a receiving line.

The King and Queen with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left) and his wife Sheikha Jawaher (right) at a display of Qatari items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace (Mina Kim/PA)

In his speech, the Emir paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “Back in 2010, your mother – the late and cherished, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth – told my father that she saw the Qatari people as ‘old and valued friends’, and expressed her hope that the UK would be a ‘home from home’ for them. And it certainly is.”

He praised the King, saying: “The United Kingdom and Qatar are not only friends, but partners.

“Through our joint diplomacy efforts, cultural exchanges and economic investments, we shape the global landscape.

“I would like to commend you, Your Majesty, for your steadfast commitment and unfailing leadership promoting inter-faith dialogue, peace efforts, and protection of the environment. Thank you, once again, for your incredible hospitality.”

He referenced the King’s continuing cancer treatment when he concluded: “Let us pray for the continued health of His Majesty, and to the strength of our alliance and friendship.”

The King and Queen with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Princess Royal during the state banquet (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Wednesday, the final day of the two-day visit, the Emir will visit Sandhurst before travelling to Buckingham Palace to bid farewell formally to the King and Queen.

Sheikh Tamim will also travel to Downing Street for bilateral talks with Sir Keir Starmer.

Qatar, one of the richest Gulf states, is a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas war and there are reports the Government is hoping to seal a free-trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council.

But the country has faced criticism over its human rights record, in particular its criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

Polly Truscott, Amnesty International UK’s foreign policy adviser, said: “It’s important that Qatar’s poor human rights record isn’t overlooked during the pomp and ceremony of this visit.

“During the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, migrant workers from places like Nepal, India and Bangladesh suffered years of appalling abuse because of Qatar’s lax labour laws and a failure to enforce even the laws that were in place.”