Defendants ‘taking advantage’ of courts backlog as trials listed for 2027

Defendants are “taking advantage” of criminal court backlogs with delays leaving victims facing a three-year wait for some trials to start, the country’s top prosecutor has warned.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told MPs some trials are currently being listed for 2027.

He said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has seen a “very significant rise” in outstanding caseload over the last four years and it now stands at 82,000 – 85% higher than levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlighting the “human” as well as “financial” cost of the backlog as he spoke to the Commons Justice Committee on Tuesday, Mr Parkinson said: “Some defendants are taking advantage of the delays because they know that the longer the case goes on without being tried, the greater chance that something might go wrong, and in particular, that victims or witnesses will no longer be prepared to support the process.

“For those caught up in the criminal justice system, the prospect of criminal proceedings is like a dark shadow hanging over their lives. Time stops still.

“Many people, they can’t get on with their lives. It can affect relationships. It can affect their health, and in terms of the support that victims and witnesses are prepared to offer, there is increasing attrition.

“It is difficult to keep victims with us, and if they get prepared for a trial, and that trial then has to be adjourned, it often takes considerable courage to gear yourself up for a hearing, and the disappointment is obvious.”

He told MPs his “highest priority is to reduce delay and do what we can to reduce delay and to influence both the police and the courts in that respect”.

The committee heard the CPS measures its outstanding caseload by counting how many defendants it is prosecuting compared to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which records backlogs by the number of cases waiting to be dealt with by courts.

Mr Parkinson, who has been in post as head of the CPS for a year, said: “Our figure for the crown court backlog is a caseload of 82,000 and that is 85% above pre-Covid. So a very, very significant rise in the last four years. We’re hearing that some trials have been listed into 2027.

“We expect workload to grow by around 10% next year,” he added.

During the session, Mr Parkinson admitted the CPS was not meeting its performance targets for making charging decisions within three hours when a suspect is in custody (so-called red cases) and within 28 days when they are on bail (green cases).

The target is being met in 67.3% of red cases and 61.6% of green cases, he said, adding: “We’re getting better but we’re not (meeting the targets).”

Calling for “fresh thinking” and “systemic changes”, he told MPs: “We all know that the problems across the criminal justice system continue to be endemic, and we can’t just keep doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Thought needs to be given to the “reclassification of offences” and the idea of having intermediate courts – which could see a district judge sitting with two magistrates and given powers to hand down jail sentences of up to three years – “have been canvassed and they’re certainly worth exploring”.

He also suggested considering financially incentivising defence lawyers to encourage early guilty pleas.

Roughly only 40% of crown court trials start on the day they are listed, he said.

The remaining 60% do not take place as planned because they become what is known as a cracked trial – which ends in a guilty plea being entered later in proceedings. Or they are classed as an ineffective trial where reasons for them being delayed or postponed can include there not being enough room in court for the hearing, a lack of legal representation or victims and witnesses not giving evidence as intended, the committee heard.

“If we don’t start doing things differently, the problem is going to just get worse,” Mr Parkinson added.

While the CPS has “good rates of retention” Mr Parkinson noted how there is “a lot of inexperience in the criminal justice system which means it takes longer to deal with cases.”

“The police haven’t got the experience to be looking for the right things. There’s often gaps in terms of what they’re saying to us and sometimes our own people are a bit too cautious about the decisions they could prosecute. It’s tempting just to ask for a bit more information.

“It’s something that I’ve discussed with the police and we’re all alive to.

“If we can keep our workforces, then it’s a problem which will hopefully reduce over time as they become more experienced.”

Staff working for the CPS out of hours service and are on duty from 5pm to 9am – who “are quite experienced people generally” and “for one reason or another, they’ve chosen to be working from home” – were typically meeting targets, he suggested, adding: “It is just an indication to me that experienced prosecutors can make decisions quickly.”