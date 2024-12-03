Andrew RT Davies resigns as leader of Welsh Conservatives after confidence vote

Andrew RT Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd after a confidence vote.

The confidence vote on Tuesday morning in his leadership of the Welsh Conservatives group came back 9-7 in his favour, including his own vote.

He wrote to the Welsh Conservatives’ chairman afterwards saying the result showed that a “substantial minority” of his party do not support him and his position is “untenable”.

He said he would stand down once a new leader is elected.

He wrote: “Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.

“I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.

“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.

“While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”

He said it was clear that the Welsh Conservative Party must “decide exactly what it stands for” going forward.

He will not be standing in the leadership contest.