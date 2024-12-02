£1.6m training centre for wind farm workers to open in Aberdeen

A £1.6 million centre for training wind farm workers will open in Aberdeen after it was confirmed that Great British Energy will be based in the city.

Scotland’s leading provider of specialist equipment and skilled workers for offshore wind farm projects, Sarens PSG, announced a £1.6 million investment to create a new Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen, along with 25 new jobs.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray welcomed the announcement as “fantastic news”, and the decision was heavily influenced by confirmation that Great British Energy – the UK Government’s new publicly owned clean energy company – will be based there.

Steve Clark, managing director of Sarens PSG, said: “Great British Energy’s HQ in Aberdeen is a game-changer for the city and the wider Scottish energy sector.

“As we push to accelerate offshore wind development, it’s clear we need a unified, dedicated approach to ensure that all the necessary resources – facilities, people, and expertise – are in place.

“Great British Energy’s presence in Aberdeen, along with the £400 million South Harbour development and other major offshore wind initiatives, made Aberdeen the ideal location for our new Centre of Excellence.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast in 2023 (Paul Campbell/PA Wire).

“The offshore wind sector is a critical part of achieving our net-zero targets, but we’ve not been moving fast enough.

“With the support of Great British Energy and other key players, we now have the opportunity to turbocharge the delivery of these projects and ensure Scotland remains at the forefront of renewable energy development.”

The centre will be based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, at the Altens Industrial Estate, and is expected to open next year.

Mr Murray said: “We are already seeing the benefits of Great British Energy’s HQ being in Aberdeen and this is more fantastic news for Aberdeen and the energy sector in Scotland.

“Sarens PSG creating new jobs focused on renewables will help towards the UK Government’s target of ensuring that all electricity comes from zero-carbon generation by 2030.

“We want the full benefits from our energy sector to be felt by people and communities in Scotland and I am delighted to welcome 25 new jobs to the North East.”

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy is already off to a flying start in its mission to ramp up the UK’s clean energy revolution.

“Our decision to put Great British Energy’s roots down in Aberdeen is already paying dividends, with fresh investment and new jobs from Sarens PSG that will help ensure the city thrives as Scotland’s clean energy capital.

“This comes on top of our recent agreement with the Scottish Government that committed to explore opportunities for Great British Energy to partner with public bodies in accelerating clean energy deployment in Scotland.”