Kurds call for end to ‘attacks’ after police terror probe

Kurdish protesters have gathered in central London in response to the arrest of seven people said to be associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party.

Known as the PKK, the group is outlawed by the UK Government.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered, some holding placards with “stop the attacks on Kurds” and “hands off our community centre” written on them.

The protesters march through London (James Manning/PA)

The protesters – many wearing face coverings – blew whistles, chanted and played music as they made their way through the streets.

“To British people and Metropolitan Police, hands off Kurds,” one man said.

Their march followed a pre-arranged route from Trafalgar Square to Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police have warned attendees that expressing support for the proscribed group is a criminal offence.

At one point, officers moved in and circled a male protester, but appeared to just take his details rather than arrest him.

The PKK wants an independent Kurdish state in south-east Turkey, and has been banned in the UK since 2001.

Police speak to a man (James Manning/PA)

Last week, seven people were arrested in London on suspicion of terrorism offences linked to it.

Searches took place at the Kurdish community centre in Haringey, north London, among other locations.

A protest took place on Thursday evening in the vicinity of Green Lanes and Stanhope Gardens, close to the community centre.

The Met said a man was arrested on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation related to chanting during the protest.

London is busier than usual this weekend as protests clash with Black Friday shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

Chief Superintendent Joe McDonald, who is leading the policing operation, said: “We understand the strength of feeling from the Kurdish community and want to take this opportunity to remind anyone taking part in the march that the PKK is proscribed by the UK Government and expressing support for them is a criminal offence.”