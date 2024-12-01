Budget will set Scotland up to ‘win big’ in future, says Robison

This week’s Scottish Budget will set the country up to “win big” in the future, the Finance Secretary has said.

Shona Robison will lay out the Scottish Government’s tax and spending plans in Parliament on Wednesday – the first since John Swinney took office.

The Budget comes against a backdrop of dire public finances, somewhat alleviated by a £3.4 billion increase in the next financial year caused by the UK Government’s spending decisions outlined in October.

It has already been announced the Scottish Budget will allow for a devolved pension age winter heating payment next year, which will give all pensioners at least £100 and see those worse off receive up to £300.

Speaking ahead of her Budget announcement to Holyrood, Ms Robison said the investment in the plans will result in more jobs and “putting more money into people’s pockets”, as she turned her focus to the long term.

“This week we will publish a Budget which delivers progress for Scotland, by Scotland – laying the foundations for Scotland’s long-term success,” she said.

“The First Minister has made clear his focus on delivering on the priorities of people across Scotland – whether that is improving the NHS and other public services, growing our economy, tackling the climate emergency or eradicating child poverty.

“His first Budget will deliver progress on the issues people care about most.

“It is also a Budget for hope, that puts in place the investment that will set us up to win big in the years to come – creating more and better jobs, putting more money into people’s pockets and introducing a universal pension age winter heating payment.

It will be the first Scottish Budget of John Swinney’s tenure as First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It will ensure that we create the conditions for every person in Scotland to thrive.

“While the UK Government’s Budget treated Scotland like an afterthought, this is a Government that will put the people of Scotland first.

“We have listened carefully to the needs and priorities of organisations and businesses across Scotland and engaged seriously and constructively with other parties.

“But above all we have listened carefully to the people of Scotland – and this is a Budget that will deliver for them.”

The Government faces a tough time passing its Budget, however, with a deal required to get it over the line and pass the Bill in the new year.

The Government could look to its former coalition partners the Scottish Greens, led by Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, to pass the Budget (PA)

A deal is most likely to be struck with the Scottish Greens – the SNP’s former coalition partners and previous partners in multiple budgets – or the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said his four MSPs will not back the Budget if it includes “one penny” of spending on Scottish independence, meaning a deal could anger SNP voters.

The Greens have said they will not support a budget that cuts funding for independence, with co-leader Patrick Harvie saying his party will not be averse to blocking the Budget.

Such a move could spark a chain of events leading to an early election, or a vote by MSPs to bring forward the 2026 Holyrood poll.

Mr Swinney used an address to the Royal Society of Edinburgh last week to call for collaboration from other parties, warning failing to pass the Budget would cause “disruption”.

Scottish Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra accused the Scottish Government of causing “chaos” in the public finances.

“Tory austerity has provided the SNP with cover for its own failures, but now Labour has turned the page and delivered record levels of funding for Scotland,” he said.

“The SNP is out of excuses – this Budget must deliver the genuine change in direction our country so badly needs.”