Temperatures around UK to plunge following mild weather, says Met Office

Temperatures are expected to plunge on Monday after the UK enjoys a mild weekend, the Met Office has said.

Sunday will see highs of 16C before temperatures drop to as cold as minus 7C on Monday night, spokeswoman Becky Mitchell said.

Despite the mild weather on Sunday, it will be quite “wet and windy” in parts of the UK, including Wales and north-west England.

The highest temperatures will be in south-west England on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The rest of the weekend is looking rather mild,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We have got highs of 15 or 16C on Sunday. It will be quite wet and windy though, we will have various bands of rain coming in from the west, which could be heavy at times, and also very breezy across the whole country. The rain will be heavy in places, but we’re not expecting any large amounts to cause any significant issues.

“As I say, western areas will see most of the outbreaks of rain, but there will be some dry interludes as well.”

“For south-eastern England tomorrow we will have some showers at times, some brighter spells in the afternoon,” she said.

“It will be quite mild with highs of about 15C in south-east England. For Wales and north-west England the rain will be quite heavy at times.

“It will be quite breezy as well. We will probably see the highest temperature in the south-west of England, which could be 16C.”

However, she said temperatures will drop as we head into next week.

“Starting on Monday we will see some colder weather arrive,” she said.

“Temperatures will be a bit below average to start next week. Monday we have got some showery outbreaks of rain, and northerly wind.

“Tuesday we will have a band of rain gradually moving in from the west.

“The temperatures this whole time will be around mid-single figures, so feeling pretty chilly. We will have some overnight frost as well, particularly on Monday night.

“Temperatures on Monday could fall as low as about minus 7C in parts of rural Scotland overnight. That is likely to be the coldest night of the week.

“Thereafter temperatures are probably turning average from midweek, with rain at times and some dry interludes too.”