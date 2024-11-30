Pro-Palestine group and counter-protesters demonstrate near Christmas shoppers

There is a heavy police presence in central London as a pro-Palestine march and counter-protest are held in the midst of Christmas shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

Counter-protesters from Stop the Hate are expected to gather on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus, on the route of the PSC march, to urge the marchers to “stop supporting terror”.

The Metropolitan Police have warned that expressing support for Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.

Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.

Scotland Yard said they expect it to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is also being held nearby.

PSC speeches will take place in in Whitehall and the assembly must finish by 4.30pm.

The group, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to “British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid” of Gaza.

The demonstration follows the agreement on Tuesday night of a 60-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.