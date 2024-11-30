Kenny and Gabby Logan travel in tractor to Doddie Weir MND charity event

Celebrity couple Kenny and Gabby Logan travelled in a tractor to a black-tie charity event that raised more than £100,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) research projects.

The ex-Scottish rugby player and his broadcaster wife drove through Edinburgh in a tartan tractor to honour the late former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir OBE.

The blue, white, black and yellow tartan, known as Doddie Weir Tartan, was designed by Weir and ScotlandShop to raise money for MND research.

Kenny Logan drove the JCB Fastrac, a high-speed farm tractor, from their hotel to the fundraiser for MND charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation at Prestonfield House, surprising passers-by.

Gabby Logan, who hosted the charity’s anniversary dinner and awards, was pictured hanging out of the side of the vehicle in a sparkly gown and fluffy coat.

She said: “I was speechless. Kenny told me he was running late in the cab, but then turned up in a tractor – that was quite frankly ridiculous.

“If anything can draw attention to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation cause, this is it.”

In 2016 Weir was diagnosed with MND, a rare, progressive condition that damages the nervous system, at the age of 46.

The father of three died in 2022 after living with the disease for almost six years and dedicating the final years of his life to accelerating the search for a cure.

Weir set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in 2017, which supports projects exploring all stages of MND in the hopes of discovering effective treatments, and eventually, a cure.

At the event, more than £100,000 was raised in an auction hosted by former England rugby international-turned-broadcaster Martin Bayfield.

News of the foundation’s milestone comes ahead of the annual Doddie Aid, a five-week exercise challenge founded by former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright in 2021.

Doddie Aid will start on January 1 2025.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “It was another incredible night full of emotion, fun, and fundraising, and that’s what Doddie was all about.

“This event celebrates and recognises all that is good in the MND community and helps to move us closer to our ultimate aim and Doddie’s legacy – a world free of MND.”