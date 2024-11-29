Sisters of Skye shooting victim condemn ‘evil’ killer

The family of John MacKinnon have described his killer brother-in-law as “evil and selfish” and said “lies” told by the “callous” murderer were untrue.

In a statement read by Detective Inspector Richard Baird, a tribute was paid to Mr MacKinnon, 47, who was shot dead by Finlay MacDonald, 41, while making breakfast for his children on August 10, 2022 in their home on the Isle of Skye.

MacDonald was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years on Friday after being found guilty of murdering Mr MacKinnon, and the attempted murders of his wife Rowena MacDonald and married couple Fay and John MacKenzie in a spree of violence.

Mr MacKinnon’s two sisters said the distillery worker “was not in court to defend himself” against allegations made about his relationship with MacDonald.

They said 10 children had been left fatherless as a result of the violence, and that only the hope of a guilty verdict had kept them going.

The sisters said Mr MacKinnon “abhorred bullying” and praised him as an “exceptional father” and a “great man” who was mourned by 600 people at his funeral.

The statement said: “Today has concluded a long and anguishing wait for justice for our brother John and the surviving victims. It has been a long, dark, heartbreaking road to get here.

“It should never be forgotten that John was defenceless at the time of his murder, when he was inhumanely shot three times in his own home, while making breakfast for his children – murdered by Finlay MacDonald, whose callous and cowardly actions have traumatised all those involved.

“There is no place in society for such a dangerous individual.

“To hear the lies spoken about John in court was devastating, anyone who knew him would recognise this as a complete fabrication.

“These lies were presented as the truth in the defence’s evidence and went unchallenged in court.

“Only one side was presented about the argument in 2013. John was not in court to defend himself.

“John despised bullies and found bullying abhorrent.

“John MacKinnon was a great man and a friend to all, he was a loyal husband, an exceptional father and the best brother we could have had.”

John MacKinnon was murdered in his own home while making breakfast for his children (Police Scotland/PA)

They thanked the jury for “securing justice for John and the surviving victims of that day”, and praised the “incredible bravery” of arresting police officers who “ensured no-one else was hurt”.

They added: “We extend our thanks to the wider community. The loss of John is immeasurable. The only thing that has kept us going is the hope that justice will prevail.

“To take the life of another human being is heinous. Life is precious. For John to have his life taken in this manner is beyond comprehension.

“Finlay MacDonald’s children are now without a father due to selfish and evil actions. John’s six children are without his guidance, security and humour. John would be so proud and full of admiration for his children who have coped so bravely with such awful adversity.

“We will never forget the special man he was and he will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “I would like to end by making particular mention of the outstanding bravery displayed by the two officers who apprehended MacDonald.

Finlay MacDonald has been jailed for life for murder and attempted murder (Police Scotland/PA)

“They acted under instruction to follow his vehicle and then put themselves at extreme risk by pursuing him into a house as shots were being fired.

“Their actions, which selflessly put public safety ahead of their own, brought this incident to an end without any further loss of life.”

Procurator fiscal for homicide Moira Orr said: “This has been a traumatic ordeal for all those affected by Finlay MacDonald’s shocking crimes.

“The circumstances of John MacKinnon’s death and the injuries inflicted on Rowena MacDonald and Fay and John MacKenzie are deeply distressing and have had a profound effect on their communities.

“As prosecutors, we ensured that all the admissible evidence gathered was led at trial in order that justice was delivered for John and the other victims and that ultimately MacDonald faced the consequences of his actions.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected at this difficult time.”