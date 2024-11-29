NHS Grampian accepting patients again after ‘board level critical incident’

One of the largest health boards in Scotland, which halted ambulance admissions in its region due to “sustained and continuing pressure”, has started accepting patients again.

NHS Grampian, which is responsible for around half a million people in north-east Scotland, remains at a board level critical incident.

At the time of the halt, a small number of patients were diverted away from the area and patients requiring life-saving treatment were admitted via ambulances to hospitals in the Grampian region.

NHS Grampian is one of 14 regional health boards in Scotland and manages two hospitals, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Neither hospital has been below 100% occupancy since September.

Over the last week, ARI averaged 111% occupancy and Dr Gray’s averaged 124% occupancy.

Chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “The situation at ARI, Dr Gray’s Hospital, and in community settings across Grampian, remains extremely pressured, due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges, capacity in community healthcare settings and staffing pressures.

“Thanks to the hard work of our staff and our partner agencies, the situation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has improved slightly overnight.

“Patients from west of Elgin, who require an ambulance, will continue to be taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, to alleviate pressures on Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Due to the board critical incident, a small number of elective procedures have been postponed.

Mr Coldwells added: “Since January 1, we have seen a 26% rise in patients whose discharge has been delayed across the region.

“We have also seen an increase in delayed discharges across the North East. Yesterday, we had 199 delayed discharges across our system – accounting for 13% of all beds in the region.

“The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible – so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”